Answers expected shortly on future of Carrick hospital

A Tipperary TD says he will have an answer in a matter of weeks as to when exactly St Brigid’s Hospital will reopen.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill and Councillor Kieran Bourke met with the new Minister for Health to discuss the Carrick-on-Suir facility in recent days.

The hospital was designated as a COVID-19 stepdown facility when the pandemic first began.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Cahill said he will get a date as to when respite and palliative care services can resume.

“The Minister wasn’t aware that the hospital was closed – that came as a bit of a surprise to him. So he’s going to go back and talk to the HSE officials.”

“We have guarantees that hospital will resume its normal activities once Covid has passed. But we want an assurance from the Minister that while the HSE are not using it for Covid that it could at the very least be open as a respite facility.”

“The Minister is going to come back to us in the very near future with an answer on that query.”