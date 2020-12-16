Almost 300 people being cared for on hospital trolleys today

University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country today, with 58 patients on trolleys there this afternoon.

Nationally, there are 293 people on trolleys across the country with none of those people at South Tipp General or Nenagh General hospitals.

Meanwhile, there are five patients with Covid-19 at UHL and a further four at South Tipp General according to latest figures.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has the most amount of Covid-19 patients with 29 people there receiving treatment.