Almost 100 patients on trolleys across UHL & STGH

There are almost 100 patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary this afternoon.

It comes as management at South Tipp General Hospital have asked people to only present in a genuine emergency due to significant overcrowding.

There are 39 patients on trolleys in the Clonmel facility today – 30 of those are in the emergency department, with the remaining 9 in overflow areas of already full wards.

Management have asked where possible that people consult a GP or Caredoc out of hours service before attending the ED.

However, if anyone seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

The management at the Clonmel Hospital have made assurances that all clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Limerick is by far the busiest hospital in the country today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 57 patients in need of a bed.