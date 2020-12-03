Ahearn rows in behind student nurses

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn says student nurses deserve to be paid the same rate as health care assistants.

The Fine Gael member’s comments come after Government TDs voted against a People Before Profit motion calling for such a move.

They were paid the 14 euro an hour during the first wave of the pandemic.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Garret Ahearn said student nurses deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.

“I think what nurses have done the last number of months has been heroic.”

“There’s a very good argument as well – we’re supporting so many sectors and groups to try and survive over the last 6 to 9 months. And then there’s student nurses who have been working night and day – 13 or 14 hours a day – and we’re not supporting them as we should. That just has to change.”