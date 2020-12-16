Ahearn calls for Health Minister to explain St Brigid’s hospital decision

The Seanad has been told that Carrick-on-Suir residents can feel understandably “mislead” about the plans outlined for St Brigid’s Hospital.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn is calling on the Health Minister to answer questions about the decision to replace in-patient services with a Community Healthcare Centre for chronic disease management.

The decision has caused widespread anger in the town, after Minister Stephen Donnelly committed to reopen the original service in August.

Senator Ahearn says clarity is needed on multiple issues about the decision taken.

“It’s understandable that people in Carrick on Suir feel as though they’ve been misled.”

“I call on the Deputy Leader if we could have the Minister to come in to explain why the decision was made and most importantly where the palliative and respite care beds are going to be for the people in the region of Carrick on Suir going forward.”