Address excluded Tipp resident from mental health service in Limerick

Calls have again been made for better mental health services to be made available to people in Tipperary.

The plea from Deputy Jackie Cahill come on the back of comments from Clonmel priest Fr Michael Toomey – when he called for the re-opening for St Michael’s Unit in Clonmel.

Deputy Cahill was recently contacted by a woman who’s daughter needed specialised treatment, but as it’s a pilot programme based in Limerick and Cork – her Tipperary address caused problems with access.

The HSE has now confirmed they’ll allow her to take the course – but the family have not heard from them in 5 weeks despite the agreement being in place.

Deputy Cahill says it shows just how difficult it is for people who want help to get it.