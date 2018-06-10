Further action planned to highlight lack of mental health services

Organisers of yesterday’s march to restore mental health services in Tipperary say it’s only the first step in their campaign.

Over a thousand people packed the streets of Clonmel to highlight the lack of services in the county which – with a population of 161,000 – doesn’t have a single crisis bed.

All five of Tipperary’s TDs were present along with councillors from several municipal districts including Cashel, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir while Amanda who was among those to share their personal stories on Tipp Today with Fran Curry read a poem.

Speaking to Tipp FM these people said it was important to show solidarity.