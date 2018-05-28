Abortion legislation can be passed before end of year

Government TDs say they think legislation on abortion can be passed by October or November.

There’s been calls for the Dáil to sit through the summer to ensure it gets passed quickly.

After the historic vote now the focus is on the legislation to allow for abortion in Ireland.

It’s largely been drafted and published already, with Health Minister Simon Harris meeting his officials to discuss it today.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has warned care should be taken with this law.

Some measures to make it easier for women to procure abortions before the law comes in have been suggested.

One is letting doctors here share medical files with their counterparts in the UK for those women who want to travel.

Another has been de-criminalising the abortion pill, but Minister Regina Doherty says that can’t be done yet.

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has said he’d support the Dáil sitting through the summer to pass this law.

Katherine Zappone says it’s on the table.

But government Ministers are also saying they need to get the law right, and that may mean taking a step back.

The law will likely pass in the autumn.