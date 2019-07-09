96 on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

University Hospital Limerick has by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

The facility, which serves North Tipp Limerick and Clare has 70 patients on trolleys.

42 of those are in the emergency department, with a further 28 on overflow areas of already full wards.

Cork University Hospital is second on the INMO trolley watch list today with 60.

Meanwhile, South Tipp General in Clonmel has 26 patients in need of a bed today.

Nationally, there are 456 admitted patients are waiting for beds today.