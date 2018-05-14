67 on trolleys at UHL

Hospitals serving Tipperary are among the most overcrowded in the country with 80 patients waiting for a bed today.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county is the busiest in the country – with 67 people in need of a bed while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 13 people waiting.

According to the INMO there are 438 people waiting throughout the country on trolleys or in overflow areas of wards. This is an increase of 35% on the same day last year when there were 325 patients on trolleys.