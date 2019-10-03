66 on trolleys at UHL

There are almost 100 people waiting for a bed in hospitals serving Tipperary.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit facility with 66 people waiting for admission. This is down from a record breaking 82 yesterday – the highest figure ever recorded in any Irish hospital.

46 people are waiting for a bed in Cork University Hospital, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Meanwhile there are 29 people without a bed in South Tipp General.

Nationally there are 466 people waiting on beds throughout the country.