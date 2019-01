Around 6 thousand women who had smear tests carried out by CervicalCheck are to be re-tested after a problem with one of its labs.

According to the Irish Independent, the lab developed an issue with its HPV screening which could lead to a risk of abnormalities being missed.

Meanwhile, the Dail heard yesterday that waiting times for cervical smear tests were at crisis levels.

Labour Party Health Spokesperson, Alan Kelly, says the delays are having a knock on effect on the service: