Over 60 people on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

Over 60 people are waiting on trolleys today at emergency departments in hospitals serving the county.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county is the most overcrowded in the country with 34 people waiting.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is next with 33 people waiting while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 29 waiting in overflow areas of wards.

In total the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are reporting 360 people waiting nationwide – an increase of 5% on the same day last year.