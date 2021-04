University Hospital Limerick accounts for over 20% of the patients without a bed at public hospitals today.

In all there are 249 patients being cared for on trollies across the country.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – has 53 of these.

Next in line is Cork University Hospital with 27 while neither South Tipp General or Nenagh Hospital have any patients without a bed today.