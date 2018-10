Some patients are having to wait over four years to access orthodontic treatment in Tipperary.

The HSE have admitted that there is currently a 52 month waiting list for services in South Tipp.

In all there are 809 patients awaiting orthodontic and dental treatment – with 45 of them on the list for over 4 years.

The figures came to light in reply to a Parliamentary Question from Deputy Mattie McGrath.

He says it’s a situation which should have been resolved long ago.