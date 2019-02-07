3rd day of Nurses strike action over pay and staffing levels

INMO members are taking to the picket line at South Tipp General Hospital, Nenagh Hospital and other HSE facilities in Tipperary.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation are walking off the job in a dispute with the Government over staff recruitment and retention, working conditions, and pay.

They are prepared for additional days of strike action next week, should no agreement be reached between the Government and the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

All planned day case and inpatient surgical procedures have been cancelled today at University Hospital Limerick, and in South Tipp General.

The vast majority of outpatient appointments have also been cancelled at UHL and South Tipp General.

Injury Units in Nenagh and Cashel will also close today, but will reopen on Friday morning.

Management at both hospitals have also requested that people only attend for emergency services if absolutely essential.