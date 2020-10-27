222 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Tipperary over last fortnight

The Chief Medical Officer says too many people are not self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan’s comments come after 939 more cases of the virus were confirmed in the Republic yesterday, as well as three more deaths.

The national 14-day incidence rate stands at just over 309 – after the total saw a slight dip over the weekend for the first time in almost three weeks.

The incidence rate in Tipperary remains the lowest in the country at 139.1 per 100,000 people while 17 cases were confirmed in the county yesterday.