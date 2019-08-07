More than 21% of patients on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary

Significant overcrowding is leading to lengthy delays at both of the main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

Management at South Tipp General in Clonmel have also urged members of the public to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of a genuine emergency.

More than 21% of patients on trolleys are at hospitals serving Tipperary today.

Nationally there are 541 people in need of a bed – University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 70 patients on trolleys.

44 of those are in the Emergency Department at the Dooradoyle facility, with 26 in overflow areas of already full wards.

Cork University Hospital is next busiest, with 68 patients on trolleys, while South Tipp General in Clonmel is third with 45 patients in need of a bed.

The overcrowding at the Clonmel facility has led management at the hospital to ask members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They’ve also asked that where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

However, they have said that if members of the public are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.