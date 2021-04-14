2022 completion date for new St Conlon’s Home in Nenagh

Construction will start next month on the new St Conlon’s Home in Nenagh.

The 50 bed unit is due for completion by the end of 2022 with an overall budget of €19 million.

It will be located on a 3.5 acre site beside Nenagh Hospital.

Tipperary TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly says news of the start date is a great day for Nenagh.

“This is fantastic news for a nursing home that’s very close to my heart and very close to many people’s hearts in Nenagh and surrounds. St Conlon’s nursing home has looked after so many people over so may generations so there’s great affection for everybody who works there and what they’ve done for the local community.”

“So I’m delighted to confirm that a contract has been awarded and it will commence very soon and be completed by the end of next year.”