2018 sees worst October on record for hospital overcrowding

There are nearly 70 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary this lunchtime.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country. The hospital which serves the north of the county has 48 people waiting, while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 19 patients without a bed.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest with 41 waiting.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 412 people on trolleys or overflow areas of wards throughout the country.

Meanwhile – 2018 has seen the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding, with 9055 patients forced to wait for a bed.

The worst affected hospital this month was University Hospital Limerick, with over 1045 patients on trolleys.

Five hospitals saw over 500 patients put on trolleys around the country in the last 31 days.

They are Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, Letterkenny University Hospital, Mater University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford.