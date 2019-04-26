20% of patients on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipp

The three main hospitals serving Tipperary are catering for 20% of the patients being cared for on trolleys today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 445 people without a bed at hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

Of these 60 are at University Hospital Limerick which provides Emergency Department Cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick making it the most overcrowded in the country once again.

Frontline staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel are having to treat 19 patients on trolleys today while Nenagh Hospital has 4 patients without a bed.