Over 10,000 patients treated on trolleys during April

Hospitals serving Tipperary were among the busiest in the country last month.

University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General accounted for almost 18% of the number of patients left on trolleys in April.

Nationally, the number has more than doubled since the INMO’s trolley watch records began in 2006.

More than 10,000 patients were forced to wait without hospital beds in April.

This is the highest ever number of patients on trolleys in April, an 8% increase on last year and a 125% increase on 2006, when figures began.

Among the 10,229 patients were 106 children.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare tops the overcrowding list, accounting for around 10% of the figures.

1,206 patients were left without a bed at the Dooradoyle facility in April.

Meanwhile, South Tipp General in Clonmel comes in at 4th worst-affected.

623 patients were on trolleys last month.

The other hospitals that make up the top 5 were – Cork University Hospital, with 826, University Hospital Galway with 683, and Tallaght University Hospital with 566.