Over 100 people in Tipp received opioid-substitution treatment

123 people in South Tipperary received opioid-substitution treatment in the first half of this year.

The numbers in the North Tipp/East Limerick area amounted to 66.

In Ireland, the main treatment for opioid addiction involves methadone and the drug buprenorphine.

According to information released under the Freedom of Information Act 7,645 people across the country received opioid-substitution prescriptions from a community pharmacy in the first six months of this year.

More than half of the addicts were in Dublin, while Cork and Limerick were the next highest.