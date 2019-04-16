100 patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipp

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary are catering for nearly 1-in-5 of the patients on trolleys today.

As a result management at South Tipp General in Clonmel are asking members of the public to only present in the case of a genuine emergency

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 525 people without a bed at hospitals across the country today.

56 of these are at University Hospital Limerick which covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

Another 44 are on trolleys at South Tipp General making them the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today.

Management at the Clonmel hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency and where possible contact their GP or Caredoc out of hours service first.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

Staff and management at South Tipp General are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

Nenagh General has 3 patients being cared for on trolleys today.