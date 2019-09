504 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

The worst hit hospital today is once again University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp.

The Dooradoyle facility has 76 people waiting on trolleys according to the INMO.

Cork University Hospital is next with 46 people waiting for a bed, followed by 39 at University Hospital Galway.

South Tipp General has 25 without a bed today while Nenagh has 3.