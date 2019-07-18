1-in-4 trolley patients in hospitals covering Premier County

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary account for nearly a quarter of the patients being cared for on trolleys this afternoon.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today.

The Dooradoyle health facility – which caters for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – has 59 patients without a bed.

Staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel are dealing with 39 patients on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

Nenagh Hospital has 3 patients without a bed.

In all 411 patients who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are in a similar situation today.