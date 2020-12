68 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon, according to the INMO.

The hospital’s figure makes up a quarter of the national total of 266 today, with Cork University Hospital the next most overcrowded facility in the country with 33.

There are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel or Nenagh General Hospital.

197 people are receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 across the country today, including 31 in intensive care.