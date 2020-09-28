1-in-3 patients without a bed today are in UHL

65 patients at University Hospital Limerick are on trolleys this afternoon.

Latest INMO figures show that UHL accounts for just over a third of the national trolley figures of 192, but there are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General or Nenagh General Hospitals.

When it comes to Covid-19, there are five patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 108 people with Covid-19 in hospitals including 17 receiving critical care.