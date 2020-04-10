Health Minister says current restrictions will remain in place for next few weeks

The Health Minister says the current restrictions on travel, work and movement will remain in place for the next few weeks.

Health officials will formally make a recommendation to the government today, as the current measures are due to end on Sunday.

Yesterday, 28 more patients lost their lives because of the coronavirus, while 500 new cases were diagnosed.

Simon Harris says the rate of growth of the virus has slowed, but the restrictions will have to remain in place:

“I do want you to know that we will get to a point where we will live alongside this virus, where we’re going to try to get to some normal life again.

“I know the current situation can’t be sustained for very much longer but I do need to be truthful – I need you to keep at these restrictions for the next few weeks.”