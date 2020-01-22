Health on the agenda for Tipperary General Election candidate

Health and particularly hospital overcrowding is unsurprisingly one of the main issues in Tipperary for those standing in next month’s General Election.

The two main hospitals covering the county regularly top the INMO’s trolley watch list with staff and patients at both University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General bearing the brunt of the overcrowding.

Fianna Fáil candidate Sandra Farrell says the Health Minister’s admission that he neglected UHL is particularly damning.

She says the efficient discharge of patients from hospitals across the country would alleviate the problem.