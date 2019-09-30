Head of News & Current Affairs Angela Doyle Stuart

Angela Doyle Stuart has been appointed as the new Head Of News & Current Affairs with Tipp FM.

Angela has worked in local, regional and national media – including radio, TV and print throughout her 17 years journalism career. She is a published author and an advocate of well-being.

Angela said ”I am extremely excited to be taking over the role of Head of News & Current Affairs in Tipp FM. The Station already has a wonderful reputation and I look forward to working with the news team and enhancing that status. Over the course of the next few months I look forward to getting out and about and meeting the people of the County and the various political and governmental institutions’.

Commenting on Angela’s appointment, General Manager of Tipp FM Susan Murphy said “This was a role that we took some time in filling, it was important to us that we found a Head of News with not only a solid journalism foundation, but also someone who is willing to go the extra mile for the story. News and current affairs is something you have to feel passionate about and Angela is certainly that, she will be a great addition to our team and we wish her the very best of luck in her role.