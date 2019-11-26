HAP waiting times in Tipperary twice as long as other counties

Waiting times for people on Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) schemes are longer in Tipperary than other counties.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Roger Kennedy called for the wait times to be reduced at yesterday’s municipal district meeting in Tipp Town.

In Tipperary, someone on the HAP scheme could be waiting up to 12 weeks for a house and while the council said it usually doesn’t take that long, Cllr Kennedy would like to see the waiting times halved.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Sandra Quinn at the meeting, he said 12 weeks is a very long time to be waiting for a home, particularly for a family.