Half of the paediatric beds at South Tipp General Hospital are being used to care for teenagers in need of acute psychiatric care.

The three adolescents are waiting to be transferred to an appropriate unit in Cork University Hospital.

It’s understood one of the patients in question has been in South Tipp General since the first week of February, while another is said to be under 24 hour suicide watch.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has called for Minister Simon Harris to intervene…