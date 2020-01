The Tipperary Town Technology Park has been awarded half a million euro in funding to upgrade technology and link it with the Limerick Hub.

The funding comes under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

Independent TD Michael Lowry explained the funds will be used to improve a hot desk system at the centre and will also allow for the hiring of a full-time manager.

He told Tipp FM News this shows how much the Jobs for Tipp group is achieving and will bring a welcome boost to the town.