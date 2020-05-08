More essential employees are lone parents than other sectors

More essential workers are lone parents than other employees across the workforce, according to the ESRI.

The study found that over half of people providing key services across the country have children.

Twenty-two per cent of essential workers in the research are healthcare workers.

Paul Redmond from the ESRI outlines the staff they took into account in the study.

“We looked at all types of essential employees, based on the Government guidelines of who is and who isn’t an essential worker. It includes employees across a range of sectors like health, transport, armed forces, defence, but also importantly retail. The healthcare workers make up almost 30% of essential employees, so that leaves another 70% in other sectors.”