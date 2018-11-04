Gurteen principal receives SEAI Energy award

The Principal of Gurteen College has taken home a top award at the SEAI Energy Awards.

Mike Pearson scooped the top prize for Energy Manager of the Year.

He impressed judges with his spearheading of an ambitious renewable energy programme at the North Tipp College.

This includes a wind turbine, solar electricity system and a biomass boiler, all of which are included in the college’s education module for students.

The biomass boiler is fuelled from willow grown on site and provides 80% of the colleges heating each year.

The Awards reward excellence in energy management in businesses, communities and public sector organisations.