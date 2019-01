Almost €20,000 has been allocated for supplies and renovations of ten Men’s Sheds around Tipperary.

The cash injection is part of a nationwide stimulus of €500,000 from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The funds will go towards general maintenance and equipment for the sheds.

PJ Power runs the Borrisokane Men’s Shed – he’s welcomed the grant but feels that more needed to be done to help the smaller operations.