Green Party chairperson in Tipperary calls for Éamon Ryan to be replaced as party leader

The chairperson of the Green Party in Tipperary says his party needs a new leader.

David Ahern says he believes Éamon Ryan has damaged the party’s prospects in rural Ireland.

It comes as Deputy Ryan has put forward 17 points that he wants Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to agree to before any arrangement regarding government formation can be made.

Yesterday the Greens wrote to the two parties seeking clarification on a number of issues.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are eight seats short of a Dáil majority, and want the Greens’ 12 TDs on board.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, David Ahern said there’s a leadership election approaching for the Green Party and someone else needs to take the reins:

“Éamon is Éamon and what you see is what you get. He’s a lovely guy and everything but he does damage the credibility of us outside of Dublin.

“I don’t know what way it’s going to go for us from here.

“I think Éamon has taken us as far as can take us now and I think it’s time for someone else to take over now and expand the party even further. That’s just my opinion.”

Mr Ahern says he has two TDs in mind to take over the party leadership but wouldn’t be drawn on who.

However, he says they would be considered more rural TDs, which would be what the party needs.

“