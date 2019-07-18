Green light for Tipperary Task force

The long called for Tipp Town task force appears to finally be in motion.

A lack of funding had delayed the project which had previously been announced by the Government in the wake of calls from the March4Tipp campaign.

They had insisted that this would be an independent body with access to the various government departments and state agencies.

Despite promises that this would happen a lack of funding delayed the process.

This stumbling block has now been overcome according to Independent TD Michael Lowry who says everyone is now fully on board with the plan.

A further meeting is to take place this afternoon to finalise the process with the Taoiseach due to sign off on it in the coming weeks.

Alison Harvey is set to be appointed as chairperson next week.

The task force was a core aim of the March4Tipp group – spokesperson Padraig Culbert says having someone of her stature at the helm is key.

In the past the March4Tipp group have been at loggerheads with local elected representatives, claiming that they were not working for the betterment of the town and its environs.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Padraig Culbert said they will welcome anyone to the task force – on one condition.