Green light given to 37-house development in Tipperary

Planning permission has been granted for a 37-house development in west Tipperary.

Loughane Ventures Ltd applied to Tipperary County Council seeking to build the two-storey homes in Dundrum in order to complete the existing partially complete ‘Kilnamanagh Manor’ development.

The project also includes plans for the demolition and removal of “various existing partially constructed dwelling structures” on the site.

Tipperary County Council has decided to grant permission with 22 conditions attached.