Green light for emergency works on Tipp school

Funding for emergency works has been approved for another County Tipperary school.

It follows on from similar good news earlier this month for schools in Clonmel and Templemore.

St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipp town is the latest to get the go-ahead for much needed works.

The Department of Education has responded favourably to the case set out by the Board of Management at St Anne’s which highlighted numerous issues regarding the layout of the school and the problems caused by increasing student numbers.

Deputy Michael Lowry says a substantial grant has been sanctioned.

The school can now proceed to tender for extensive works. These will include reconfiguration of the internal layout and design of the building, removal of boundary walls and enlargement of corridors.

Emergency works were approved some weeks ago for emergency works at both the Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel and St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore.