Green light for Aqua Splash in Dromineer

Plans for a leisure facility on Lough Derg have been given the green light by Tipperary County Council.

Up to seven people will be employed in the Aqua Splash project on Lough Derg which would run for a number of months each year.

It has the support of Waterways Ireland on whose property the venture will be based as well as from the Dromineer & District Development Committee.

Stephen Fitzgerald is the man behind the plans:

Aqua Splash has come to an agreement with Tipperary County Council to make a contribution of €15,000 towards the building of new toilets in Dromineer.

There had been some safety concerns raised about the project – however speaking on Tipp Today earlier Stephen Fitzgerald said this is well in hand: