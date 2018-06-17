Green Energy sources becoming more popular among Tipp businesses

Green energy sources are beginning to prove popular with businesses in Tipperary.

Hotel Minella in Clonmel has lodged a planning application to install solar panels on the roof of the 4 star hotel on the Coleville Road.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council on August 1st.

Meanwhile the local authority recently granted permission for a solar installation at the Apple Farm near Cahir.

Con Traas has lodged proposals for panels on the roof of an apple packing shed and an apple storage shed at Moorstown on the N24.