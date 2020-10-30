Great news for Tipperary student

A Thurles student who achieved 613 points in his Leaving Cert has been granted leave to remain in Ireland.

Mohammed Aqeel and his family arrived in Ireland from Pakistan in September 2015.

He completed his second level education at Thurles CBS and is now studying dentistry.

On September 23rd last he and his family were informed that their visa application had been refused by the Department of Justice.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier says he received a phone call this week saying he would be allowed to stay – Mohammed thanked the efforts of a number of people including local TDs Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill.

“They were helping us in this matter for the last four years and I think it was they escalated the thing.”

“I was just sitting and received a call and it seems like a dream – I was over the moon to be honest.”

“I haven’t actually gotten a letter yet but hopefully today or Monday.”

Mohammed’s family have yet to receive confirmation that they can stay in Ireland.