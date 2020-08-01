GPs say patients with Covid symptoms not self-isolating as cases rise in Tipperary

A survey of GPs shows the majority of patients who contacted them with symptoms within the last week had not self-isolated.

38 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night and there were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The median age is 30 while the vast majority are under 45 years of age.

In Tipperary, one new case was reported yesterday evening, bringing the county’s total since the virus began to 545.

In the last fortnight there have been 2 new cases in the Premier County.

Cork GP, Dr.Doireann O’Leary, says there is a worrying rise in the number of people not taking their symptoms seriously:

“If I’m speaking to a patient on the telephone consultation and they’re describing symptoms to me, if I say to the patient that they need a COVID test, most people are surprised by it.

“They are saying, you know ‘I probably just have hayfever or just a typical common cold.’

“People do seem to think that it’s something that’s not going to happen to them. So because of that, they aren’t isolating.”