Government warned not to ignore Casey support

The government is being warned not to ignore the massive support given to Peter Casey in the Presidential Election.

The former Dragon secured almost 37 percent of the vote in the Presidential Election with several polling booth boxes revealing extremely high figures for him.

Peter Casey’s profile shot up after his controversial remarks about travellers and the disputed new housing development in Thurles.

TD’s here insist his vote share was a protest vote by those who feel the government is ignoring real problems across Ireland.

Deputy Michael Lowry feels that roving gangs in particular have hit a nerve.

