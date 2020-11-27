Government urged to allow nursing home visits for Christmas

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn is calling on the Government to ease restrictions on nursing home visits over the Christmas period.

The Clonmel-based representative told junior Minister Frank Feighan in the Seanad yesterday it’s “hugely important” that some visits are allowed in a tough 2020.

The Government is to announce later today how Ireland will exit Level 5 restrictions next week.

Senator Ahearn says that easing nursing home visits needs to be strongly considered.

“They know that they’re in a vulnerable situation – they know of nursing homes that have had outbreaks.”

“They know it can happen them at any time and they haven’t been able to confide in their family or friends or their community.”

“I would urge you Minister if you can to use the influence that you have to make it possible in some way during the Christmas period that family can meet – even if it’s only one or two family members – can meet someone in a nursing home.”