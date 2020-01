The Government has gone back on its promise to deliver supports to the survivors of mother and baby homes by the end of January.

Theresa Collins, a survivor from the Sean Ross Abbey mother and baby home in Roscrea, said as a group, they are disheartened with the lack of support and will be taking action.

A package of health and well-being supports was promised, but never delivered on.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Theresa said an agreement was in place, but that is now being rowed back on.