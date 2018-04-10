Government committed to tackling Tipp roads and housing issues

Housing and roads have been cited among the main issues facing future investment and development in Tipperary.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donoghue told Tipp FM the government is intent on improving these vital resources in the Premier county.

Representatives at LIT in Thurles raised the issue of housing with the Minister when he visited the campus yesterday – they say they are facing the same level of crisis in sourcing accommodation as is in larger cities.

Minister O’Donoghue says that he would like to see improvements in our infrastructure.