Government admit mistake in closing Tipp mental health facility

A Tipperary TD says the Goverment have admitted they made a mistake in closing Mental Health Facilities in South Tipperary.

The Minister for Mental Health has said that St Michael’s Psychiatric services in Clonmel should never have been closed.

Local TDs and Councillors have been campaigning for facilities to be restored to the Premier county in recent months.

Last week Deputies Jackie Cahill, Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy raised the issue in the Dáil.

Deputy Healy says Minister Jim Daly is taking notice…